Article provided by Ceysa McKechnie, UK Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programme Lead at Amazon

This LGBTQ+ History Month, how can employers make their workplaces more inclusive for all?

I spend a lot of my day thinking about this question. My job at Amazon is the UK Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead, a role I started after realising I wasn’t completely satisfied in software development. Having previously set up Glamazon’s (Amazon’s award-winning LGBTQ+ affinity group) Edinburgh chapter, I realised this sort of work was what I wanted to do full-time. I worked with senior leaders in the company to shape this brand new role focused solely on pulling together all of our great existing DEI work across the business, and helping to find new ways to making Amazon in the UK a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. I also have a voluntary role as the acting head of Glamazon UK.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) released a report in 2019 that described an inclusive work environment as one where ‘people feel valued and accepted in their team and in the wider organisation’ and are able to thrive at work as a result. We want our employees and colleagues to be able to feel themselves and make a real contribution. For that to happen, we have to build organisations that empower and enable employees to do so.

Most organisations know they should be inclusive on some level, but they aren’t sure how to make that happen. Ensuring your recruitment process stretches across diverse cross-sections of the population is an obvious starter, while the rise of unconscious bias training continues to grow within companies. It is encouraging to see these steps, but I’d like to suggest a few others that are less frequent, but just as important.

Establish affinity groups

More commonly known outside of Amazon as Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), these are groups of employees that support those with similar backgrounds, interests or demographic factors like sexual orientation, ethnicity, disabilities, or even family structure. Having spaces where employees feel represented and amongst others with similar life experiences is great for building a welcoming and inclusive team. Employees can build networks for their professional and personal life, influence and build company-wide policies, and make new employees feel comfortable. Rather than being constructed top down, employees should be encouraged to set up their own groups as they see fit, and then employers must make sure they are supported. The affinity group I help run, Glamazon, has been supporting the LGBTQ+ community at Amazon for over 20 years. We help to shape internal Amazon policies, create employee resources like the transgender toolkit we released a few years ago, work with external partners on charity events, and more, all run by our community of volunteers.