Applications now open for The Leaders Plus Fellowship for leaders with babies & children

Applications are now open for the award-winning Leaders Plus Fellowship for leaders with babies and children.

The Leaders Plus Fellowship is a nine month programme supported by Cambridge University Social Ventures, enabling parents with babies and young children to develop their careers whilst still enjoying time with their young families.

Fellows get exclusive access to a cross-organisational network of peers (often described as the NCT for ambitious professionals), as well as a personal senior leader mentor. Plus, there’s expert advice on career acceleration, practical support

to overcome work/life hurdles and plenty of baby friendly online networking events and workshops to give courage and confidence navigating work and home life in a senior role.

Introducing the Award-Winning Leaders Plus Fellowship

Together, the Fellows will develop their careers and build a movement for positive change so that in the future, no parent has to decide between caring for their child and continuing to develop their leadership career.

You can find out more about the Programme here or schedule a call with a member of the Leaders Plus team to find out if it is right for you.

Applications close Monday 13th September 2021 for a self-funded, sponsored or hardship fund place and Monday 11 th October 2021 for an employer funded place. Apply as soon as possible as places fill up fast.

01/07/2021: Meet our Fellows and gain insight into the Fellowship Programme | The Leaders Plus Fellowship

Leaders Plus is delighted to host an online Q&A with our Leaders Plus Fellows.