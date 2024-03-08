Mother’s Day without Mum | A guide to finding comfort

Remember the good times

Start the day by remembering the good times you shared. Look at photos or share stories with family members. Celebrating her life can bring comfort.

Do something she loved

Whether it’s a walk in her favourite park or cooking her best recipe, doing something your mum loved can make you feel closer to her.

Create a new tradition

Start a new tradition in her memory. Plant a tree, donate to a charity she supported or simply light a candle. It’s a way to keep her spirit alive.

Spend time with loved ones

Being around friends or family who understand your loss can provide a great deal of comfort. Don’t shy away from reaching out.

Allow yourself to feel

It’s okay to feel sad, angry or whatever else you might be feeling. Allow yourself the space to grieve. It’s all part of the healing process.

Take care of yourself

Make sure to eat well, get some rest and do things that make you happy. Looking after yourself and self care is not selfish—it’s necessary.

Seek support if needed

If you’re finding it particularly hard, don’t hesitate to seek support. Whether it’s a friend, family member or a professional, talking helps.

Avoid social media if it’s too much

Seeing posts of others celebrating can be hard. It’s okay to take a break from social media for the day.

Write a letter

Write a letter to your mum. Tell her about your life, your feelings and how much you miss her. It can be a therapeutic way to connect.

Remember that Mother’s Day is just one day. It’s okay if you’re not okay for this one day. Take it moment by moment.

Going through Mother’s Day without your mum is never easy, but finding ways to celebrate her life and legacy can bring a bit of comfort. give yourself grace and take the day at your own pace.

If you’re in the UK and looking for support after losing your mum, several organisations can offer help and understanding. Here are some you might consider reaching out to:

Cruse Bereavement Care | The Good Grief Trust | Mind | The Compassionate Friends