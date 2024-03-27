Easter | A blend of traditions and adventures

Unique experiences for all

Chessington World of Adventures: Enjoy an Easter with a twist at EGGSplorers, meet the Easter Bunny, and partake in a themed activity trail.

Cornwall’s Lost Gardens of Heligan: Follow Lowenna the Lost Lamb on a trail that celebrates spring, complete with crafts and activities.

Fun and games you can play over Easter



DIY crafts and baking: Engage in making Easter decorations and baking sweet treats at home. It’s a wonderful way to bond and celebrate.

Relaxing and giving back: Sometimes, the best Easter is spent relaxing at home or volunteering, reminding us of the spirit of community and renewal.

Egg hunts with a twist: Classic egg hunts are always a hit, but why not add a twist? Try a nighttime egg hunt with glow-in-the-dark eggs. Or, make it educational by adding math problems or trivia questions inside the eggs. It’s fun plus learning, all in one!

DIY Easter decorations Get those creative juices flowing with some DIY decor. From paper bunny garlands to egg painting, there’s plenty you can do with just basic supplies. It’s a great way to spend quality time together and add a personal touch to your home.

Picnic in the park If the weather’s nice, why not pack a picnic? Throw in some sandwiches, Easter-themed snacks and a blanket. It’s a lovely way to enjoy the outdoors and maybe even have a mini egg hunt of your own in the park.

Baking together Who doesn’t love sweet treats? Baking is a fantastic way to bond and make some delicious Easter treats. Think of simple recipes like bunny-shaped cookies or cupcakes with pastel icing. The best part? You get to eat your creations!

Film marathon Sometimes, a cosy day in is just what you need. Pick out some family-friendly films, make some popcorn and settle in for a film marathon. You can even make it thematic with films that celebrate spring or feature bunnies and adventures.

Craft a bunny story Unleash your family’s imagination by creating your own Easter bunny story. Each person can add a sentence or two, making it a fun and unpredictable tale. Not only does it spark creativity, but it also becomes a special family memory.

Visit a local farm Many farms have special Easter events, including egg hunts, animal feeding and more. It’s a great way to get outside, learn about farm life and maybe even meet the Easter Bunny.

Plant something together Easter is all about new beginnings, so why not plant something together? Whether it’s flowers, herbs or vegetables, gardening is a rewarding activity that teaches patience and care. Plus, it’s exciting to watch your plants grow!

Volunteer together Easter is also a time of giving. Look for local opportunities where you can volunteer as a family. It could be helping out at a community garden, organising donations or participating in a charity event. It’s a meaningful way to spend time together and help others.

Just relax It’s okay to relax and enjoy each other’s company. Not every moment has to be filled with activities. Sometimes, the best memories are made from the simplest moments spent together.

With each egg hunt, afternoon tea and nature trail, you’re not just making plans for Easter, you’re crafting memories that will linger long after the chocolate has been eaten and the decorations put away. Here’s to an Easter filled with joy, discovery and the warmth of shared experiences.

Happy Easter from us!