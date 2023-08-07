Are you doing this marketing trick?

The new trick to marketing is video marketing. It is a powerful digital marketing strategy that involves creating and promoting engaging video content to reach and connect with a target audience. With the increasing popularity of online platforms and the widespread use of social media, video has become a highly effective medium for businesses and brands to convey their messages, showcase their products or services, and engage with their customers.

Benefits of video marketing:

Enhanced engagement: Videos have a higher engagement rate compared to text or images. They are visually appealing and can evoke emotions, leading to a stronger connection with the audience. Read about how video marketing can grow your business here.

Increased reach: Videos can be shared across various platforms, including social media, websites, email and video-sharing sites, enabling businesses to reach a broader audience.

Improved SEO: Search engines often prioritise video content, making it more likely for videos to appear on search engine results pages (SERPs), thus boosting the website’s visibility and driving more traffic.

Higher conversion rates: Engaging videos can influence buying decisions, leading to higher conversion rates and increased sales.

Brand awareness and storytelling: Videos provide an opportunity to tell a brand’s story and showcase its values, helping to build a strong brand identity and increase brand awareness.

Types of video content:

Explainer videos: These videos aim to explain a product, service, or concept in a clear and concise manner, making them ideal for introducing a new offering to the audience.

Product demos: Demonstrating how a product works or showcasing its features can help potential customers better understand its value and usage.

Testimonials and case studies: Real-life stories from satisfied customers or case studies can instil trust and credibility in a brand.

Brand storytelling: Narrating the brand’s history, mission and values can create an emotional connection with the audience and foster brand loyalty.

How-to tutorials: Educational videos that offer step-by-step instructions on a specific topic or skill can position a brand as an authority and provide value to the audience.

Behind-the-scenes: Sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the company or product development process can humanise the brand and build transparency.

Distribution channels:

Social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube are popular platforms to share video content and engage with the audience.

Website and landing pages: Embedding videos on the website’s homepage or product pages can enhance user experience and increase conversions.

Email marketing: Including video content in email campaigns can boost open and click-through rates.

Video-sharing sites: Uploading videos to platforms like YouTube or Vimeo can help reach a broader audience and drive traffic back to the website.

Video marketing is a dynamic and influential tool that can significantly impact a brand’s online presence, engagement and overall success. By utilising the right type of video content and distributing it effectively, businesses can effectively communicate their message, connect with their audience, and achieve their marketing goals.