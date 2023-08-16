Recommended Read: The Knowledge: Your guide to female health – from menstruation to the menopause | Dr Nighat Arif

Celebrated GP Dr Nighat Arif brings women’s health to the forefront in this extensive guidebook designed to help everyone better understand each of the three key stages of a woman’s life: the puberty years, the fertility years and the peri/menopausal years. Every step of the way, Dr Nighat will help you get to know the female body by explaining what is normal, what to expect, how to care for yourself and when to seek help.

This book tackles many important topics: from the help available for people with conditions like endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome to the symptoms of heart disease to look out for in women.

The Knowledge is for everyone – and this book encompasses all experiences, including the perspectives of women of colour, people of all abilities and cultures, and the transgender community to ensure that all groups affected by female health concerns are part of vital conversations.

This is a life-saving book for all genders, ages and communities. From the young preteen hoping to understand their first period, to the couple experiencing fertility issues, to the single father raising teenage daughters, to the person unknowingly experiencing early signs of gynaecological cancer: this book is an indispensable asset for us all.

