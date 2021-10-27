Autumn Budget 2021: How could it affect women’s lives

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today presented his Autumn Budget to the House of Commons.

The Autumn Budget comes at a turbulent time for the UK economy. Brexit has introduced new rules and regulations and many companies are still coming to terms with new trading realities. The COVID-19 pandemic has also meant the UK has needed more financial support with furlough schemes and the boost to Universal Credit.

The Autumn Budget highlights the Government’s plans for spending and taxes for the next year. Sunak’s Budget includes his two key fiscal rules – that borrowing should fall as a percentage of the economy and that the government would only borrow cash to invest in projects that will help the economy grow.

Here, WeAreTheCity take a look at the Budget’s key points and how they might impact women.