Inspirational Woman: Anastasia Nourescu | Senior Associate, Stewarts

Anastasia is a Senior Associate in the Tax Litigation department. She is a solicitor-advocate whose practice focuses on helping clients navigate complex tax audits, negotiating tax dispute settlements and conducting litigation against HMRC decisions and assessments.

Tell us a bit about yourself, your background and your current role.

I am a Senior Associate in the Tax Litigation and Resolution team at dispute resolution specialist law firm Stewarts. I work on a wide range of complex, high-value tax and public law disputes before the Tax Tribunals and higher courts. My practice spans a broad range of contentious direct and indirect tax issues, EU law, and public law across all sectors. I joined Stewarts in 2022 from Baker McKenzie, and before that, I trained and qualified at the HMRC Solicitor’s Office, where I worked for over five years.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?



I’m not a big planner! When I was a law student, I had some idea of what my legal career might look like, but it has actually turned out differently and much better than I expected. I prefer to be flexible and keep an open mind to any new opportunities that come my way, although I am always in awe of my colleagues who plan their careers and pursue those plans with sheer grit and determination. Everyone is different and I hope we are all successful in our approaches.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

The main perceived challenge in my career has been the move from HMRC to the private sector. I expected it to be a culture shock, particularly as there are many things government lawyers don’t need to worry about, such as business development and marketing. However, I wish I hadn’t worried so much, as I quickly adapted and enjoyed learning those new skills. The knowledge and experience I gained at HMRC have set me up for success, and I use them every day in my practice.

How did you persevere through the tough times?

There was certainly a period of adjustment when I moved to private practice, and I found the best way to get through it was by diving straight in: I met as many people from my new firm as possible, I attended all the training that was available, and volunteered to assist with types of work I had little prior experience of. I also particularly appreciated my new colleagues’ patience and willingness to show me the ropes.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?



I love to go to court, but I am conscious litigating is rarely the best option for clients. I therefore like to think of ways to settle disputes out of court and have successfully done so quite a few times. A recent example is the settlement of a tax dispute only two days before a tribunal hearing. This was a good result as proceeding to trial could have resulted in a much higher liability, and it allowed the clients to save costs, time and energy.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I wouldn’t have achieved success without hard work and grit, but an equally important factor has been the support I have had from others in the profession. I have appreciated all the people I have worked with who have helped me develop, put me forward for opportunities, and pushed me to challenge myself. I have also found invaluable support in my wider network, including through Women in Tax, the London Tax Society, the VAT Practitioners’ Group and many other such groups that bring people in tax and law together.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I have been lucky to work with some excellent people here at Stewarts. My main mentor is David Pickstone, our Head of Tax Litigation and Resolution, who is an excellent lawyer and manager. I am an overthinker and appreciate his constant reassurance (though he may find it tiring sometimes!). I am also grateful to two previous Stewarts partners, Lee Ellis and Victor Cramer, who despite moving on have continued to be valued mentors who share industry and technical knowledge and provide career advice.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

There are many women in law, but most of them are at a junior level. This has been the case for a while, so it is not a matter of allowing time for women to “catch up”. The reality is that most responsibilities outside of work (childcare, caring for elderly and disabled relatives, housework etc.) still fall largely on women, and that is not compatible with an extremely demanding job. This can be addressed by changing the “always on” culture: leaders should be mindful of staff’s personal lives, be careful not to create unnecessary urgency, and promote flexible working where possible. It is also important to offer men incentives to take on some of the burden that women face, e.g. by offering generous paternity leave packages and encouraging men to take them.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Build your network! The earlier you start, the better. Time flies and if you start making connections when you are junior, your network will grow organically as you become more senior. Your network will set you up for success by providing career advice and support, helping you establish a client base, and you might even make a few friends along the way.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am keen to continue to develop my practice and gain experience across a broad range of tax issues and sectors. It is no secret that I am ambitious, and I hope the steps I have been taking will help me and my team succeed.

