Campaigners call on organisations to ‘Reset the Timeline’ on Gender Pay Gap Reporting

In 2018 less than two per cent of organisations submitted their report before the end of July. This figure is startlingly low and it is important to note that an organisation could produce their report earlier but wait until April to publish it.

Spktral is now challenging organisations to complete their Gender Pay Gap analysis: 1. Sooner Start this now and speed up progress on closing pay gaps. Companies should have all the information they need to start their Gender Pay Gap analysis today. Spktral are challenging organisations to complete this by 31st July.

2. Better Improve this whole process by shifting focus away from just reporting and pay gap percentages and towards outcomes, representation, action plans and progress. 3. More Think bigger than Gender Pay Gaps. Show commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace and look at what needs to be done to start analysing characteristics like Ethnicity, Disability and Sexuality. Dianne Greyson, Founder of the Ethnicity Pay Gap campaign said, “Your stakeholders already acknowledge this intersectionality of pay gaps.” It is imperative that you look clearly at your data to enable positive action and eradicate unfair treatment.”

Speaking about the campaign, Anthony Horrigan CEO, Spktral said, “Organisations are missing out on an opportunity to be transparent about their situation, before implementing action plans and changing things that will speed up progress on improving representation in their workforce.”

“The pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on women due to care responsibilities, furlough, job losses, etc.”

“Now, more than ever, organisations need to understand how the representation of women and men throughout their workforce is changing so that they can take the necessary steps to curb inequalities.”

Felicia Willow, CEO, Fawcett Society added, “Research has shown time and again show that employers who do better with gender equality are more financially successful.”

“Report your Gender Pay Gap as soon as possible, understand the drivers that have contributed to your Gender Pay Gap and take meaningful action to address them.”

“You will make positive difference, not just for your staff, customers and society, but also for your business.”

Fiona Hathorn, CEO, Women on Boards UK said, “The average company takes 11 months to publish their Gender Pay Gap, for me that’s not good enough.”

“Data matters and if you’re going to make good decisions you need to Reset the Timeline.”