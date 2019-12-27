Career resolutions for the New Year

It’s that time of year again!

Christmas is here and New Year is around the corner, bringing with it new opportunities both personally and professionally.

What better way to start the New Year than to set some career resolutions? My advice is not to wait until January 1st to bring building new habits into existence though, rather seize the moment and start taking steps to improve your career today.

Here are some career resolutions for the year ahead…

Career resolution #1: I will prioritise my mental AND physical health this year

Mental health was a big topic of conversation in 2019 and rightly so! But, it’s now time to put all of the learning, knowledge and good thoughts into practice.

Use 2020 as a chance to better your mental and physical health. Putting energy into being mentally and physically well has so much value in helping you to perform better generally in life and your career too.

Mental and physical health means different things to different people. From taking social media breaks to joining a social group, improving your diet or doing home exercise workouts, there are a huge number of ways to prioritise your overall health. Set a couple of realistic goals and get started as soon as you can!

Career resolution #2: I will take personal education into my own hands

It’s easy to forget that we’re all responsible for our own learning and that it doesn’t stop when we finish formal education.

Give your brain a kick-start in 2020 by reading more articles/ books/ studies about your career, taking online courses (there are plenty for free online!) to develop your skills or seeking out a local community group to share and learn from others’ experiences of your industry.

Career resolution #3: I will use my free time more wisely

Life is busy for most people and all too often you hear friends and family saying they find it hard to ‘switch off’ during their free time.

For the benefit of your career, take your free time and spend it wisely. Get out of the office or workplace for your lunch hour and go for a walk or meet up with someone unconnected to your job. It’s crucial to get some well-deserved head space and to let your brain think about something that isn’t work!

This also applies to overtime hours. If you aren’t required to do overtime and have no impending deadlines that demand late nights at the office, treat yourself more kindly and go home on time. Workaholics can use the New Year as an opportunity to reduce the amount of overtime they do; start small by going home 15-30 minutes earlier and build it up until you’re doing scheduled working hours. Do this consistently and begin building a positive new habit. Having well-deserved time away from the office will help to keep you sharper and more focused when you’re on the clock!

Career resolution #4: I will consider a career change

Unhappy or stuck in a job rut? First of all, don’t beat yourself up about it! If your job isn’t working out, that’s okay – maybe it’s time to say ‘thank you for the opportunity’ and move on.

It can be really hard to say goodbye to any good/bad job, your colleagues and the way of life you’re used to. But, if you find yourself looking for more out of your career or you’re in a constant state of stress on the commute into work, think about resolution #1 (aka your mental health) and how much better you could feel by changing jobs.

Whether you want to change to a completely new career path or change jobs within your existing career, don’t wait. Do it sooner rather than later. Seize your desire to grow and apply for jobs that align with your interests and lifestyle.

Remember that changing jobs/careers can be hugely beneficial in opening your eyes to new perspectives and offering new work experiences too. These aren’t to be sniffed at and will help you become better at whatever it is you want to do now, and in the future.

Career resolution #5: I will network a little more than in 2018

‘Network more’ is a classic career goal, but what does it really mean? It usually conjures images of people attending intense speed networking events, but doesn’t have to be that way.

Put a plan in place with yourself and set some easy-to-manage expectations. If you’re fearful of meeting new people but would like to broaden your circle, take baby steps toward it. For example, go to a business event with people you already know (e.g. a colleague) and ease yourself into meeting new people. By going with an existing connection it’s likely they could introduce you to new people, therefore making the process of putting yourself out there a whole lot easier.

About the author

Joanne Goldy is a marketing specialist at one of the UK’s leading Bitcoin exchanges, CoinCorner. With a background in law and hospitality, Joanne joined the crazy and exciting world of crypto in early 2018 and hasn’t looked back since!