Looking back at 2019: our top career advice articles

In the third installment of looking back at 2019, we delve into our favourite and inspiring career advice articles of the year.

WeAreTheCity prides itself on having the answers you need to take the next step in your career. Our careers advice section offers the latest and most relevant tips on networking, legal advice, CV advice, interview advice and much more.

Job seeking

WeAreTheCity has a plethora of articles focusing on job seeking – including interview advice, applying for jobs and improving your CV.

Below are just a few of our top articles to get you started:

Returning to work and returnships

Returnships and helping women return to work after taking a career break has been at the forefront of careers advice in 2019.

Whether you are a maternity returner or someone who has taken a career break, there are now a myriad of options which will enable you to return to work. These programmes include training, a chance to refresh skills and meet other women who are in a similar position.

We have a dedicated page for all our returnship programmes, flexible working advice and advice on returning to work.

Discover our returnships here.

Entrepreneurs

In 2018, we started focusing more on advice for entrepreneurs and small business owners, alongside those in a ‘traditional’ role.

Statistics show that more and more people are looking to become their own boss and set up a business. Below are just a few of our top articles to get you started:

Networking

WeAreTheCity has lots of advice and tips for productive networking sessions.

We also have a brand new networking directory, which allows you to search for networks in your area and even coaches to gain one-to-one advice and mentoring.

You can find this directory here.

