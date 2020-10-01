Celebrate Careers Month with WeAreTheCity this October – supporting you and your career development

Over the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has, and will no doubt continue to have a significant impact in terms of how we all continue to work.

As the world slowly begins to adapt and open up again, we are faced with new challenges. For those returning to the office, this may mean anxiety, integrating back into a team, and new work procedures ; those continuing to work from home may face managing work and family; and those looking for a career change or new role, there will be video interviews and new job procedures.

Here are WeAreTheCity, we want to offer our support to try and help you navigate through these new challenges. That’s why we’ve dedicated the entire month of October to celebrate all things career related. We’ve got a whole host of themed features, opinion pieces, resources, advice articles and much more.

We have teamed up with some of the UK’s leading experts to bring you essential tips, advice and ideas to help you returning to work and continuing your career, search and secure new roles, work from home successfully and much more.

WeAreVirtual is also back with a number of FREE career-related webinars, designed to support your ongoing development through tips and tangible actions.

Below is where we will be focusing our efforts over the coming month. If you feel you are able to support any of these initiatives, please do get in touch via [email protected]

Editorial content

We are increasing our editorial content on WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen tenfold. We have engaged with a series of new bloggers and writers to bring inspirational articles packed full of tips and tricks to challenge your thinking and keep you both inspired and motivated.

We are also updating our calendar of events with virtual events and webinars daily. You can visit both the WeAreTheCity calendar here and the WeAreTechWomen calendar here. Please bookmark these links.

WeAreVirtual webinar series

Throughout October, we will once again be running our FREE weekly skills webinars.

This ‘pay it forward’ initiative has been kindly supported and shaped by over 45 amazing speakers and companies, who have all pledged to share their expertise. Our plan is to host one webinar per week via Zoom, free of charge for anyone, anywhere in the world to join.

These webinars will be 45 mins duration with Q&A. Thanks to our speakers, we will cover a myriad of topics relating to both work and life. You can expect everything from job interviews to finding career fulfilment.

You can find out more about the webinar series and book on to sessions here.

Access to learning videos

We are bolstering our YouTube channel with recordings of talks from all of our previous conferences and Careers Club events. A huge thank you to so many of our previous speakers for giving us permission to share their sessions online. We are also working with our partners to provide new learning videos and content weekly. You can find the channel here. Please subscribe to receive new content alerts.

We encourage you to join and to spread the world about the series to your colleagues and through your social media channels

Follow our Twitter account @WATC_Updates, as we will be using this channel to promote our articles and webinars or follow the hashtags, #CareersMonth and #WeAreVirtual.