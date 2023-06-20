Celebrating World Refugee Day – Visa and WeAreTheCity announce the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. World Refugee Day is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

By the end of 2022, the number of forcibly displaced people and stateless people in Europe rose to 21.8 million. 50% of which are women and girls, facing gender discrimination in addition to the many other issues refugees face day to day. Every minute 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution.

The theme of 2023’s World Refugee Day is hope away from home: a world in which refugees are always included.

World Refugee Day was first celebrated on June 20, 2001 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

This year, to celebrate World Refugee Day 2023, WeAreTheCity is collaborating with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to announce the launch of the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20. The list will shine a spotlight on 20 trailblazing refugee women living in Europe, who excel in their respective fields and have a meaningful impact in their new communities.