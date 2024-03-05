WeAreTheCity & Visa launch the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 Recognition Programme honouring Refugee Women

WeAreTheCity, has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to announce the launch of the 2024 Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 following the inaugural edition in 2023.

This pioneering initiative aims to recognise and celebrate the remarkable contributions of refugee women across Europe who are entrepreneurs, leading small or micro businesses and social enterprises, giving them an opportunity to tell their stories and showcase their businesses. To further support their growth, the selected pioneers will have access to business coaching and mentors. Visa will also donate £50,000 to refugee support organisations in support of this initiative more generally.

As the world faces unprecedented challenges, it is crucial to highlight the stories of resilience, strength, and determination that refugee women bring to their communities and local economies. The Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 recognition programme will spotlight entrepreneurs who are not only overcoming personal hardships but are also actively reshaping narratives, empowering both women and girls, and leaving a lasting positive impact on society.

The Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 seeks to honour women from diverse backgrounds, industries, and experiences. These trailblazing individuals, whether they run small local businesses, innovative startups or large organisations serve as beacons of inspiration, breaking down barriers and fostering positive change. We are seeking stories from business owners who are actively dispelling stigmas, challenging stereotypes, campaigning for change, and making an impact on both the lives of others and the economic landscape.

Nominations and self-nominations for the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 open on the 5 March 2024 and will remain so until 30 April 2024. Organisations, charities, businesses and not for profits are encouraged to put forward the names of refugee women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional courage, resilience, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their respective fields.

Key Dates:

Nominations Open: 5 March 2024

Nominations Close: 30 April 2024

Announcement of Selected Pioneers: 20 May 2024

Celebration Event on World Refugee Day: 20 June 2024

To nominate an extraordinary refugee woman entrepreneur for the Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 recognition programme or self-nominate yourself here and follow the submission guidelines. The final list of recipients will be revealed on 20th May and invited to celebrate at a special celebration event on World Refugee Day.

