WeAreTheCity host knowledge day at Warwick Business School for Rising Star winners 

On 29th September, WeAreTheCity gathered their 2023 Rising Star winners for a day of knowledge sharing at Warwick Business School.

The day began with a networking lunch where all winners had the opportunity to meet their peers and share their individual stories. The rest of the afternoon provided a series of keynotes from Warwick’s professors alongside a workshop on team building and trust.

The concept of award winners attending a business school for a day of learning is WeAreTheCity’s way of harnessing the collective wisdom of our award winners and channelling it into a platform for shared knowledge and growth. Throughout the day, our Rising Stars had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a dynamic learning environment and build their networks across a multitude of industries. The connections formed at our knowledge day will no doubt lead to lasting professional relationships. Award winners, attendees, and faculty members will be able to connect and collaborate on future projects, research endeavours, or business ventures. This network of excellence can extend the benefits of the day of learning far beyond the event itself.

For WeAreTheCity, awards are more than just trophies and certificates; they represent the culmination of hard work, dedication, innovation, and exceptional performance. Whether it’s a Nobel Prize in Physics, an Academy Award for Best Actor, or the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, these honours recognise those who have excelled in their respective fields. Award winners often become sources of inspiration for aspiring individuals and serve as role models, demonstrating that with determination and innovation, one can reach the highest pinnacles of success. We are honoured to be able to work alongside Warwick to bring these opportunities to our award winners, and we are honoured to have such incredible women past and present amongst our alumnae.

We would like to thank Rebecca Evans and her team at Warwick for their impeccable hosting, and to Professor Dr Harveen Chugh (Rising Star winner), Professor Dr Dimitrios Spyridonidis, and Rupali Sharma-Patel (Rising Star winner) for their awesome keynotes on entrepreneurship, dealing with change, resilience and leadership. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the founders of The Audax Generation, Fidel and Martin who ran such an interactive and impactful workshop for our winners.

With special thanks to the sponsors of this year’s Rising Star awards. Our next Rising Star Awards open for nominations in January 2024.