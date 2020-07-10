Digital workshops to help the underrepresented pursue legal careers

PRIME has commissioned MyKindaFuture to deliver a series of digital workshops for underrepresented students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK this autumn.

The workshops follow a successful pilot that PRIME undertook last year, involving member firms Brodies, DWF, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Pinsent Masons, along with support from Thorntons.

23 firms have already signed up to host 25 two-hour workshops. The sessions will be delivered to students in Years 9-11, and S2 – S3 in Scotland, living in some of the UK’s social mobility ‘cold spots’, where a lack of opportunities and awareness of certain sectors, together with very little support, can prevent young people from pursuing viable career options.

The sessions will help introduce students to the prospect of a career in law and the variety of roles available to them. Leading representatives from a wide array of law firms, such as Brodies and DWF, will be participating in the workshops, sharing their personal experiences, demystifying the routes into the sector, and answering any questions.

Speaking about the workshops, Kirstie Maclennan of Brodies’ who led the PRIME working group said, “I am delighted that the hard work that went into the pilot showed what a difference several law firms working together could make and provided a springboard for PRIME to launch this major project with MyKindaFuture.”

Will Akerman, Founder and MD, MyKindaFuture, added, “We’re working with PRIME to help inspire, motivate and support young people when it comes to their career options.”

“We want to open their eyes to the possibility of working in the legal sector by becoming a lawyer, paralegal, conveyancer or any other role that grabs their attention.”

“There is so much talent that comes from disadvantaged backgrounds that can only be reached via a targeted approach, which is why we’re so pleased that PRIME has partnered with us to engage with overlooked and hard-to-reach, talented young people, and offer them the opportunities they deserve.”

