Festival of the Girl launch campaign to promote girl power in 2021

To celebrate the launch of the third annual Festival of the Girl & International Day of the Girl, Festival of the Girl has launched their #girlpower2021 campaign.

This year sees the 25th anniversary of the single release of Wannabe and the beginning of the Spice Girls and the Girl Power revolution. Girl Power was not complex. It was an affirmation that Spice Girl fans could quickly get on board with. It brought girls together. It showed girls it was OK to be loud and have a voice. They made it cool to be a girl. The Spice Girls embodied a new type of feminism and became true figures of the girl power movement.

Twenty-five years on, The Festival of the Girl’s mission is to give girls the platform to redefine what Girl Power means to them today by sharing photos, videos, drawings, and words that will feature at this year’s Festival of The Girl (10th October) #girlpower2021.

To launch this year’s campaign, a photoshoot took place on the steps of The Carlton House Terrace emulating that iconic moment featured in the Spice Girls iconic first music video ‘Wannabe’.

Shot by renowned music and lifestyle photographer Scarlet Page, the shoot features girl power icons for 2021; social entrepreneur Professor Sue Black OBE, beatboxer and singer songwriter Grace Savage, Tulip Siddiq MP, actress Sarah Gordy MBE and Paralympian Vanessa Wallace featured alongside five lucky winners who shared content with Festival of the Girl.