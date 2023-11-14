0
14/11/2023

Recommended Podcast: The Scummy Mummies Podcast

A comedy chat show for less-than-perfect parents. Hosted by comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn and features guest parenting experts, comedians and authors.

The podcast covers the big issues affecting modern parents – from fish fingers to farting, to play-dates and pelvic floors. Expect frank and funny chat as well as wine, laughter and sophisticated boob jokes. Check out our Scummy Mummies Blog and dates for our Live Comedy Shows – www.scummymummies.com

Podcasts are a great learning resource to enhance your career and a great way to unwind. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended podcasts for your next listen.

Latest Articles

Embracing the Winter Blues: A Guide to Sustaining Motivation in the Chilly Months
14/11/2023
National Self Care Week: It’s all about your mind and body
13/11/2023
Dopamine hacks for better motivation
13/11/2023
