Funny Women | Comedy Crash Course

Funny Women hosts this course online from Monday 11th to Friday 15th September.

Take part in Funny Women’s brilliant online Comedy Crash Course, an accessible and inclusive fast-track towards performing, writing and creating comedy. Featuring an hour a day of expert coaching and guidance from industry experts and an opportunity to perform in an online showcase at the end of the week.

Led by Lynne Parker who created Funny Women In 2002 facilitators include Amy Mason, comedian and writer from Bristol, Rachel Creeger, an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and director, and the only practising Orthodox Jew on the UK comedy circuit, and Ali Jay, comedian and coach for the LGBTQ+ women and non-binary community.

Daily workshops are held on Zoom, from 12.00pm to 1.00pm Monday to Thursday and recorded should you miss a day. Culminating in a live online showcase on Friday, where you’ll perform or present your work and receive invaluable feedback from facilitators and peers.

What past participants say:

“It was a brilliantly diverse line-up of talented industry professionals who gave us great techniques to try out new ideas while giving constructive and helpful feedback..” “All the guest speakers were excellent. They were kind and non-judgemental and gave us the confidence to try things without filtering ourselves. I would especially recommend this course to people who are starting out in comedy and in need of an extra boost!”

Full price £75 (+ VAT) plus booking fee.

Patreon rate £50 (+VAT) plus booking fee. To find out how to join Patreon all the details are here.

More information here.