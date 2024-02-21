Recommended Read: Diversify | June Sarpong

‘A handbook for these troubled times’ Psychologies Magazine

’Engaging and informative … highlights our common humanity’ Kofi Annan

‘A passionately written polemic’ You Magazine

The truth is, INCLUSION is better for EVERYONE.

In this empowering call to arms, June Sarpong MBE proves why.

Putting the spotlight on groups who are often marginalised in our society, including women, ethnic minorities, those living with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ community, Diversify uncovers the hidden cost of exclusion and shows how a new approach to how we learn, live and do business can solve some of the most stubborn challenges we face.

With unshakeable case studies, brand-new research from Oxford University, and six revolutionary steps to help you overcome unconscious bias, this book will help you become part of a better society.

The old way isn’t working. This is a case for change.

