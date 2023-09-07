Unhappy at work? Find a job you love with our guide

Are you thinking about looking for a new job? Finding a job you love involves a combination of self-discovery, research, networking and persistence.

Feeling unsatisfied with one’s job can be a challenging experience that affects various aspects of life. This feeling often arises due to a mismatch between expectations and a lack of growth opportunities, poor work-life balance or a misalignment with personal values. Addressing this dissatisfaction may involve considering alternative career paths, improving communication with your manager and team or exploring ways to find fulfilment outside of work.

September is a month when people tend to evaluate their lives which includes their careers. It’s the month when kids go back to school after the Summer holidays which can be a reflective time for many.

If you’re thinking of changing your job or want a few ideas on where to start, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you in your journey:

Assess yourself and your skills: Start by assessing your interests, values, strengths and skills. Understand what activities or tasks make you feel engaged and fulfilled. Consider your long-term goals, lifestyle preferences and the type of work environment you thrive in.

Research career options: Explore various industries and job roles that align with your interests and skills. Research the responsibilities, qualifications, and growth opportunities associated with different careers. Online career advice, resources, career websites and informational interviews can provide valuable insights.

Skills gap analysis: Identify any skills or qualifications you need to acquire for your desired career. This might involve taking courses, gaining certifications or improving your soft skills like communication and leadership.

Networking: Connect with professionals in your desired field. Attend industry events, workshops, and seminars. Utilise platforms like LinkedIn to expand your professional network. Networking can help you learn more about different career paths and potentially uncover hidden job opportunities.

Informational interviews: Conduct informational interviews with people who are currently working in the roles or industries you’re interested in. This will give you a first-hand understanding of their experiences, daily tasks and challenges. It can also help you build valuable relationships.

Tailored CV and cover letter: Customise your CV and cover letter for each job application, highlighting the skills and experiences that are most relevant to the position. This demonstrates your genuine interest in the role and your suitability for it. It takes time but it’s investing in your future so it’s worth it.

Job search: Use online job boards, company websites and professional networks to search for job openings. Set up job alerts to stay informed about new opportunities. Also, consider reaching out to companies directly, even if they aren’t actively hiring, as they might have unadvertised positions.

Prepare for interviews: Research the companies you’re applying to thoroughly. Prepare answers to common interview questions and practice your responses. Showcase how your skills and experiences align with the company’s needs.

Stay open-minded: Your dream job might not always align perfectly with your initial expectations. Be open to exploring related roles or industries that could provide a fulfilling experience.

After you have found a job.

Continuous learning and growth: Once you land a job, continue to learn and grow. Embrace new challenges and seek out opportunities to expand your skill set. This can help you remain engaged and passionate about your work.

Evaluate and adjust: As you work in your chosen career path, assess whether you’re still enjoying the work you do. Careers can evolve, so it’s okay to make adjustments if necessary.

Finding a job you love might take time and effort, but it’s a worthy pursuit. Have an open mind, keep refining your goals, explore new opportunities and learn about yourself along the way.

Further support can be found below.

