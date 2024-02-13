Galentine’s Day | Celebrating female friendships and the power of women together

Galentine’s Day, celebrated on 13 February, is a day dedicated to showering your female friends with love and appreciation.

Originating from the popular TV show “Parks and Recreation,” the concept was introduced by the character Leslie Knope. She describes Galentine’s Day as the best day of the year, where “ladyfriends” leave their significant others at home to enjoy a breakfast-style celebration of their friendship.

This celebration has grown in popularity, symbolising the importance and strength of female friendships. People celebrate by organising brunches, gift exchanges and various activities that allow women to honour the bonds they share with their girlfriends.

Galentine’s Day emphasises the joy and support found in female friendships, making it a unique and cherished observance independent of one’s relationship status​​.

Here at WeAreTheCity, we’ve rounded up several ways to mark the day and celebrate the strong women in your life.

Organise a brunch or dinner

Gather your girlfriends for a meal filled with your favourite dishes. Think waffles, frittatas and mimosas—Leslie Knope style. It’s a classic Galentine’s Day activity that allows for relaxed conversations and laughter​

Gift exchange

Exchanging thoughtful gifts or handmade items can make the day more special. Consider personalising your gifts to reflect the unique bond you share with each friend.

Spa day or pampering session

Treat yourselves to a day of relaxation and pampering. Book a spa day, enjoy a mani-pedi or create a DIY spa experience at home. It’s a great way to unwind and spend quality time together.

Crafting or DIY projects

Engage in a crafting session where you can create something together. Whether it’s DIY jewellery, scrapbooking or painting, working on a project together can be both fun and memorable.

Outdoor adventures

If your group enjoys the outdoors, consider planning a city walk or countryside hike. A picnic in the park, or a day trip to a nearby destination. It’s a refreshing way to celebrate friendship and enjoy nature together.

Virtual celebrations

For friends who can’t be together physically, organise a virtual get-together. Use video calls to share a meal, play games or just have a good old catch-up.​

Film night

Host a film night featuring films about female friendships. Classics like “Clueless,” “Mean Girls,” or “The Help” can be perfect choices to enjoy and celebrate the theme of Galentine’s Day.

Social media shoutouts

Use social media to publicly appreciate your female friends. Share photos and memories, or simply express gratitude for their presence in your life. It’s a modern way to celebrate the day and spread the love.

Galentine’s Day is flexible in how it can be celebrated; the key is focusing on the joy and appreciation of female friendships.

Whether it’s through shared activities, heartfelt gestures, or simply spending time together, this day is a wonderful opportunity to honour the women who make life brighter.