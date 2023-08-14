Here’s what you need to include in your business plan

An effective business plan serves as a roadmap for your company’s success, outlining your goals, strategies, and tactics to achieve them. It’s a comprehensive document that not only guides your operations but also helps attract investors, secure financing and align your team.

Here’s an introduction to crafting a compelling business plan:

Executive summary: Begin your business plan with a concise and compelling executive summary. This section provides an overview of your business, highlighting key points such as your mission, vision, unique value proposition, target market, competitive advantage, and financial projections. Even though it appears first, it’s often written last to ensure that it accurately reflects the entire plan. Remember first impressions count when it comes to a business plan so ensure it’s clear and to the point.

Company description: This section delves into the specifics of your business. Describe your company’s history, legal structure, location and any relevant industry background. Explain your business’s purpose, values and how it fits into the current market landscape.

Market analysis: Provide an in-depth analysis of your target market, including its size, demographics, trends and growth potential. Identify your competitors and analyse their strengths and weaknesses. Clearly define your market niche and explain how your product or service fulfils a need or solves a problem within that niche. Maybe point out its USP (unique selling point)

Products or services: Detail your offerings, emphasising their unique features and benefits. Explain how your products or services stand out in the market and provide value to customers. Discuss any intellectual property, patents or proprietary technologies that give you a competitive edge.

Marketing and sales strategy: Outline your plan for reaching and attracting customers. Describe your marketing channels, advertising strategies, pricing model and sales tactics. Highlight how you will position your brand and build customer loyalty.

Organisational structure and management: Introduce your management team and their roles, highlighting their qualifications and relevant experience. Outline your company’s organisational structure and define key responsibilities.

Operational plan: Explain the day-to-day operations of your business, including production processes, supply chain management, distribution methods, and facilities. Outline your resource needs, such as equipment, technology, and personnel.

Financial projections: Present detailed financial forecasts, including income statements, balance sheets and cash flow projections. Include assumptions and variables that influence your projections. Highlight key financial indicators, such as break-even points and return on investment (ROI).

Funding request (if applicable): If you’re seeking funding from investors or lenders, clearly state the amount of funding you need and how you’ll use the fund. Also include if you can the potential returns for investors. Provide a timeline for repayment or exit strategies.

Appendix: Include supplementary materials that support your business plans, such as market research data, product sketches, legal documents and CVs of key team members.

A well-crafted business plan not only demonstrates your commitment and strategic thinking but also helps you navigate challenges and make informed decisions. Continuously update and refine your plan as your business evolves and new opportunities arise.

Further help and support can be found below where you can find a business plan template.

Natwest | GOV | Start Up Loans | Barclays | LawDepot