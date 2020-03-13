Inspirational Woman: Katie Booth | Former Triathlete & Founder, Gymology

Sponsored triathlete Katie graduated from sports university Loughborough with a Geography & Sports Management degree and while living on Loughborough campus was selected to train on the Olympic Development Tri team.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I was a sponsored triathlete for many years and graduated from Loughborough University with a Geography and Sports Management degree. While living on Loughborough campus I was selected to train on the Olympic Development Tri team. I have always been sporty – skiing, golf, running, gym lover. I am currently the founder/managing director of Gymology.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Never, although I’ve always worked hard so I had the best chances. I thought I would join the family property business, but I decided to do something for myself. Coming from a sports background, I’ve always been interested in nutrition and diet. When I was training at university, there wasn’t much choice when it came to food options, so I decided to create a one of a kind service which provided premium, healthy, tasty and convenient meals. That’s how Gymology was born.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

So many! Still now a year on, it is two steps forward and one step back. Getting the best, reliable staff was a challenge at first but thankfully we have a solid team now. It was really tough initially, borrowing a local kitchen in the evenings whilst making just 100 meals per week. Now we have our own commercial kitchen which allows us to make 20,000 meals per week. We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve so far but even more excited for what’s still to come.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Being nominated for awards like Insider Media’s 42 under 42 and FSB’s start-up business of the year is a real honour. It’s always nice to be recognised and it will only drive us on further to continue improving our offering and reaching more people. Oh, and another achievement is working alongside my partner Jon and not killing each other!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Determination. I never give up in anything and at the start having a new business and a lot of outgoings it’s tough to juggle everything, but you cannot let it beat you. There are always going to be tough times for any start-up, but we love hearing all the positive feedback we get from customers and are determined to make 2020 a huge success for the business.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I was honoured to do an alumni piece for Loughborough University, where some budding entrepreneurs send over their questions and ask for advice when they need some guidance. It’s nice to know you can give them the truthful answers they need from your own experience.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the change of pace for Gender Parity, what would it be?

Finding a solution for the whole family is something Gymology has found very important. With our range of meals for adults being so popular, we expanded to be the first company to introduce kids prep. Healthy alternatives of kids favourites so the whole family can eat conveniently together.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Travel more before starting your career because once it’s in motion there’s no time for anything else in the first few years of a new growing business!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I have just launched Gymology Activewear brand. I designed the fit and prints myself so I am hoping this will be as successful as the food soon! We are also in the final stages of our online platform where we aim to bring nutritional advice, PT’s and much more to join our healthy meals and activewear. A one stop shop.