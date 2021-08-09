Inspirational Woman: Maria Lintott | Owner & Director, Rufus County

Maria Lintott is the owner and director of Maria Lintott is the owner and director of Rufus County , a luxury Italian leather company, based in Hertfordshire.

Maria holds a degree in Ceramic Design from Central St. Martins and also holds a Masters in Ceramics and Glass from Royal College of Art, specializing in making bone China tableware. After graduating she set up a ceramic studio in Hertford Heath and also had showcases in the Victoria and Albert Museum shop with the Crafts Council and supplied the Victoria and Albert shop.

After becoming a mother to two boys, Maria set up Rufus Country in 2015, with her husband Fabian, an experienced leather goods designer. As well as running the business Maria also makes bespoke sculptural paper art, collaborations and commissions for Rufus Country, clients, shops and galleries.

Outside of work Maria champions the female business community, supporting female founders and small business owners. She loves the supportive environment and everyone cheering each other on. Everyone appreciates the juggle of running their own business and also having a busy family life.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I love everything design related. I did my degree in Ceramic Design at Central Saint Martins and went onto to complete my Masters at The Royal College of Art. After graduating I went onto set up my design studio making bone china collections and was featured in places like Heals Discovers, Designers Guild, Mint, Victoria and Albert museum shop and various galleries in London and the rest of UK. I’ve always enjoyed freelance designing and have worked with Wedgwood and Urban Apothecary to name a couple.

In 2015 my husband and I decided to make the leap, join forces in our professional life too and combine our design skills, setting up our leather brand Rufus Country.

Our driving force to set up Rufus Country, was our passion for high quality leather design. Combined with our frustration with the large commercial high street mark ups. We wanted to use the most beautiful quality leathers (predominantly Italian, which we source from Santa Croce, near Florence) for our unique bag and small leather goods designs.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, but I’ve always had an idea of the direction I roughly want to go in! I knew where I wanted to study and believed that would give me a really good grounding and experience for my future. I knew I wanted to work for myself and build a business we could be proud of. Having said that, I don’t want to be so focussed on a plan that I miss the wonderful opportunities along the way! Like a walk, sometimes its lovely when you get lost and discover new exciting places. During lockdown 1.0 I started creating sculptural art pieces. Initially I wanted to create something that would mark everyday spent in the chaotic mix of work and home-schooling. So, we could look back at it and commemorate that time and realise we can do anything going forwards! The finished piece was a 171 sculptural butterflies. I had such a lovely response and am know making more and selling them at Brothership at Beckwiths, where I have a joint show in July with 3 amazing female artists.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Running a business always comes with its challenges. When I had my boys, juggling getting in the studio with fragile ceramics around, was tricky. During this time I adapted and did some great freelance design projects.

We also launched Rufus Country at Goodwood Revival when our youngest was 3 months old, so that was a fun and a hectic time, without much sleep! But I wouldn’t change a thing.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Surviving a pandemic, with the stresses of home-schooling two boys (badly) and juggling a business. Especially when that business involves selling products like bags, when people aren’t really leaving their homes much!

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

We love what we do and are passionate about design and providing a great service to our customers. When people buy our Rufus Country leather goods, they love them and spread the word and often come back and buy more.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I think mentoring is very valuable, although I haven’t been involved in personal one to one mentoring. I am a member of The Mama Hive, a female business Community, supporting female founders and small business owners. I love the encouraging environment and everyone cheering each other on and celebrating the wins. Whilst also providing a listening ear during the hard days – it’s like we mentor each other.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I think it would be to provide truly flexible working. If the pandemic has proven anything, we can work remotely, adapt and structure our days around childcare if needs be. By setting aspirational targets to advance more women into management and leadership positions, and holding these to account, we will get there quicker.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Keep working hard, it will all be worth it! All the extra studying and time you spent working, will finally make sense when at 23 and you have a test at the Royal College of Art while studying for your masters and you told you are dyslexic and have Dyspraxia. It is a super power and makes your brain work differently to others. Be confident, keep writing those lists and that boy you meet in art Class while doing your A levels is a keeper!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

We want to keep developing new products we are proud of. We are working on a new collection of belt designs at the moment and are planning for our first IRL (since covid struck) show at Goodwood Revivial in September, our 6th year taking part. We are keeping everything crossed that it will go ahead and can’t wait to see our loyal customers again.

