Seated workout simplified | Move more, stand less

Crafting a workout routine while seated can be a brilliant way to fit in some physical activity, especially if you’re dealing with limited mobility, injury or just strapped for time and stuck at a desk all day.

Here’s how you can squeeze in some muscle movement without even standing up. Keep it simple and sweet, just like this guide.

Seated marches: Let’s start moving with something straightforward. While seated, march your feet up and down. This gets your heart rate up and works your legs. Imagine you’re marching to your favourite tune and keep the beat!

Chair squats: Okay, don’t freak out. You won’t be leaving your chair for this one. Just stand up and sit back down, but don’t fully relax in the chair. Instead, hover just above it before standing up again. It’s like playing a game of musical chairs with yourself!

Arm circles: Stretch your arms out to the sides, palms facing down. Now, make small circles with your arms. Gradually make them bigger, then reverse the direction. It’s like you’re an aeroplane navigating through the office skies.

Shoulder shrugs: Lift your shoulders up towards your ears, hold for a second and then release. Imagine you’re trying to answer every question with an “I don’t know.” It’s a shrug fest!

Seated leg lifts: Straighten one leg and lift it as high as you can. Hold it there for a few seconds, then lower it down. Alternate legs. Pretend your legs are taking turns stepping over a tiny hurdle.

Chair dips: If your chair is stable, place your hands on the armrests or the seat (if no armrests) and push your body up and down. It’s like your chair is your gym buddy helping you out.

Wrist rolls: Roll your wrists in circles. It’s a mini workout for your wrists, especially if you’ve been typing away all day. Think of it as stirring two giant pots of soup, but without the soup.

Ankle rolls: Lift one foot off the ground and roll your ankle in circles. Switch feet. It’s like you’re drawing circles with your toes, showing off your artistic skills.

Neck stretches: Gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear close to your shoulder, then switch sides. It’s like you’re trying to listen to your shoulders’ secrets.

Exercise band pull-aparts: Take an exercise band and hold it with both hands in front of you, arms fully extended. Now, with a firm grip, pull the band apart until it gently taps your chest. Picture yourself as a superhero, pulling apart the chains that bind you. Slowly bring your hands back together and repeat. This move is fantastic for strengthening your upper back and shoulders, introducing a nice resistance element to your seated fitness adventures.

The key to these exercises is consistency and making sure you’re comfortable while doing them. You can sneak these movements in while working, watching TV or even while on a long call. The beauty of seated exercises is that they’re versatile, low-impact and can be done just about anywhere you can sit down. So, get seated and get moving!