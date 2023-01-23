0
23/01/2023

Recommended Event: 08/02/2023: Access MBA One-to-One event

Access MBA event

Do you need to upgrade your career in these challenging times? The MBA degree is the most sustainable road for your career growth.

At the upcoming Access MBA One-to-One event in London, you will get the full package of guidance and orientation to help you choose a top business school for your needs. On 8 February, get ready to meet representatives of international MBA programmes and discover study opportunities that match your goals – all in one place.

Secure your future at Access MBA

You’re right – researching business education can be too much to handle. At Access MBA, you get a fully personalised, free service that saves you valuable time and effort. Even before the event, an experienced team of MBA consultants start by assessing your professional background and profile. By the time you get to the event, you will know which business schools offer the best fit for you – and business schools will be ready to meet you too.

Each 20-minute meeting is an opportunity to impress a top international MBA programme and make them consider you for their class. This year, some of the accredited schools with the most innovative learning environments include London Business School, Alliance Manchester Business School, Bayes Business School, IMD, and many more.

Where will an MBA take you?

The MBA is more than a diploma. It’s a journey of personal growth that equips you with new skills and guaranteed job opportunities. The numbers speak for themselves – 87% of alumni report a positive ROI from their graduate business education (GMAC).

As an international MBA graduate, you grow your earning power within months of getting your degree. According to the latest GMAC data, 71% of corporate recruiters agree that employees with business school education tend to earn more.

By joining the event you can take part in a raffle for 1 online course provided by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review.

Choose the MBA way and join us in London on 8 February!

REGISTER FOR FREE

 

