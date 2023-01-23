The Eve Appeal and Wunderman Thompson UK launch new campaign to support Cervical Cancer Prevention Week

Wunderman Thompson UK has collaborated with national charity, The Eve Appeal, to raise awareness of cervical cancer and encourage people to attend their cervical screening appointments.

Figures from the NHS show that around 3,200 British women are diagnosed every year with cervical cancer. Cervical screening prevents around 70% of cervical cancer deaths but, shockingly, less than 70% of eligible women and people with gynae organs between the ages of 25 and 64 took up the offer of free cervical screening last year. If everyone attended their appointment, screening could prevent up to 83% of cervical cancer deaths. There are lots of personal reasons why people may be reluctant to go to their appointment, but cervical screening is the only preventative test that can stop cancer from developing.

The Eve Appeal is the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal. Wunderman Thompson UK, an integrated marketing agency, has created a campaign named ‘Check Me Out’ to help highlight the importance of attending cervical screening appointments.

The social film taps into one of the hottest holiday Instagram trends, ‘hot dogs or legs’, and attempts to change the way that women think about their cervical screening appointment in a step-change to the messaging that is more typical of healthcare advertising.

As you’re often in the same position sat poolside or lying on a beach as you are for your screening appointment, the film plays on the comparison, helping women make a positive association with a test that could, quite literally, save their life. Flicking between snaps of beachy hot dog legs with titles that boast ‘Check Me Out’, the film switches to shots of women about to have their cervical screening test and the credible voice of the charity itself, asking women to be checked out ‘for a better reason – to save your life. Cervical screening can prevent cervical cancer. When you’re invited, book’, ending with #CheckMeOut.

Launching today, the first day of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, the campaign will run across The Eve Appeal’s Instagram page and will be supported by various social media ‘influencers’ throughout the week.