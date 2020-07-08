Recommended Podcast: The Profitable Couch with Nikki Collinson-Phenix

Nikki Collinson-Phenix created The Profitable Couch community to help aspiring, passionate and ambitious therapists create therapy businesses that are impactful AND profitable!

Having been a chiropractor/therapist for over 20 years, Nikki knows a thing or two about the business side of therapy having run her own therapy businesses for all that time in various guises in the UK and abroad, experiencing the full highs and lows that come with wanting to turn your passion to help people into a business that will support you, your family and your dreams! Combining all that therapy business experience with a previous corporate finance career and being a serial business learner, if she does’t have the answer she will know someone who does! In this podcast journey, you will find business training relevant to the aspiring therapist whether you are just starting out or looking to grow and expand, along with inspiring interviews with therapists who have built successful practices whilst also navigating the challenges, curve balls and adversities of life. Nikki also taps into some of her fabulous business network and bringing to you game changing interviews with incredible business experts on a whole range of business topics that can help you learn, inspire and grow your therapy practice, all with a lot of fun and laughter too along with the ability to submit questions through the community for the Ask Nikki feature!