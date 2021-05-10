Recommended Read: A Shy Girl’s Guide to Networking | Melitta Campbell

If you’ve ever wondered how some people network so effortlessly, while you feel awkward and out of place, this book is for you.

Written from a shy girl’s perspective, in this book Melitta Campbell shares the exact steps introverts can take to master the three phases of networking, both online and in person, to build powerful and lasting relationships.

As an introvert herself, getting out into the ‘networksphere’ was always a battle for Melitta until she created her innovative VICTORY Formula. This laid out her own rules of engagement, enabling her to embrace her natural abilities as an introvert, grow in confidence and shine while networking. In learning this formula for yourself, you’ll be able to enjoy the same results.

This small, but mighty book will help you:

Overcome your networking fears and hesitations

Create your personalised networking vision and plan

Manage engaging conversations and move on politely

Leverage the three phases of networking for business success

Build your personal brand through your in person and online networking

Embrace your natural (and powerful) skills as an introvert

…and much more!

Melitta’s network has opened exciting new doors and enabled her to grow beyond what she felt possible, leading her to conclude that, ‘networking is the ultimate shortcut to everything you desire in business, and in life’.

If you are ready to achieve the next level of success in your business, A Shy Girl’s Guide to Networking will help you get there.

