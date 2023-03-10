Recommended Read: Mind the Inclusion Gap: How allies can bridge the divide between talking diversity and taking action | Suzy Levy

Most of us are curious about diversity, and some would go so far as to call ourselves allies, but very few of us are skilled at inclusion.

In the absence of knowing what to do, we double down on being nice and hope that will be enough. Unfortunately, this optimistic attitude may harm as much as help. Mind the Inclusion Gap takes a deep dive into race, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. It’s a book is for anyone who wants to move beyond talking about diversity to actively shaping an inclusive future. Filled with insight and everyday skills, it will help you navigate the polarised and divisive issues we face in the workplace and in the world.