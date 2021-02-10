0
10/02/2021

Recommended Read: Noise: A Manifesto Modernising Motherhood | Danusia Malina-Derben

Danusia Malina-Derben bookAn urgent and vital unpacking of modern motherhood, exploring the age-old question: How can I be a mother and still be ME?

Part manifesto, part memoir, part guide; this book unflinchingly flips conventional thinking surrounding motherhood on its head. From Danusia Malina-Derben, bad-ass mother of ten, entrepreneur, thought leader, and top-rated podcast host – this is the long-awaited, no-holds-barred book on why our current thinking about modern motherhood is overdue a radical overhaul.

***

From teen mother to tenured Organisational Behavior and Development academic, on to award-winning, internationally published leadership expert, Danusia knows a thing or two about what it takes to raise a happy family while never losing sight of whose heart needs to thrive to make it all work: her own.

Through decades of living unapologetically at the coalface of working motherhood, Danusia searched books about motherhood that takes this tricky question – how do I be a mother and still be me? – and fruitfully answers it. Finding little that matched her own vision of motherhood, Danusia knew what needed to be done. On the one hand, this book is about being a mother, but it’s also about how, once we become mothers, we’re not allowed to be ourselves. NOISE is Danusia’s powerful dismantling of the barriers and central tenets that hold women back.

This manifesto was built to start a conversation; it’s a subversive call-to-arms to get ideas flowing through our communities, and an invitation to think differently about what we’re repeatedly told about motherhood. An intimate, bold blend of memoir, thought-leadership and research, Danusia provocatively and refreshingly reframes the NOISE around motherhood and repositions mothers as the social change agents our world desperately needs.

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. 

