0
05/03/2024
Recommended Read: The Glass Cliff | Sophie Williams

The Glass Cliff Book

What happens beyond the Glass Ceiling? And why are there so few success stories of women in leadership? Once you learn about the Glass Cliff, you’ll see it everywhere you look.

Inspired by author Sophie Williams’ viral TED talk on the same subject, this book is the first commercial exploration of the social phenomenon known as the Glass Cliff – a shocking pattern of hidden bias against women in the workplace.

Drawing on almost 20 years of research from around the world, the Glass Cliff recognises that women are often only hired into leadership roles within businesses that are already underperforming, meaning their chances of success are limited before they ever even start in the role.

But it doesn’t need to be this way. Not all is lost. By understanding the Glass Cliff, and by telling one another about it, we can affect the conversation, we can empower one another to overcome societal bias and, ultimately, we can change the world.

Order your copy here.

Sophie WilliamsAbout the author

Sophie Williams is an ex Global Leader at Netflix, and has held the titles of COO and CFO in London advertising agencies. She is a TED Speaker (The Glass Cliff – Why Some Leaders Aren’t Set Up ForSuccess, 1.5 million+ views), and the voice of Instagram’s @OfficialMilliennialBlack. The Glass Cliff is her third book. Also by Sophie Williams: Anti-RacistAlly (2020), and Millennial Black (2021).

 
