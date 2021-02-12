0
12/02/2021

Recommended Read: The Illusion of Inclusion: Global Inclusion, Unconscious Bias, and the Bottom Line | Dr Helen Turnbull

Recommended Read: The Illusion of Inclusion: Global Inclusion, Unconscious Bias, and the Bottom Line | Dr Helen Turnbull

The Illusion of Inclusion: Global Inclusion, Unconscious Bias, and the Bottom Line | Dr Helen TurnbullWe may say we want to be inclusive, but what if we really don’t?

What if our brains are hard-wired for selfishness and similarity and not for diversity and altruism? Having a diverse workforce is no guarantee that the work environment is inclusive. Companies hire for diversity and manage for similarity. We hire people for their difference and then teach them directly and indirectly what they have to do to fit in to the corporate culture. The Illusion of Inclusion exposes a myriad of diverse reasons why people are not more fully engaged and offers you the key to unlock the “Geometry of Inclusion”. This book takes the lid off Pandora’s box and explores the complexity of inclusion; where affinity bias or “mini-me” syndrome and the need to fit in are unconsciously blocking our ability to be inclusive. It offers a road map and an easy to comprehend model on how to minimize the impact of unconscious and conscious biases in order to embed an inclusive organizational culture.

BUY IT NOW

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

