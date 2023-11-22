0
22/11/2023

Recommended Read: The Leader's Guide to Wellbeing: How to use soft skills to get hard results | Dr Audrey Tang

Your practical toolkit to banish burnout, create a culture of psychological safety and inclusion to keep high-performance teams feeling valued, motivated and energised.

Audrey Tang is a Chartered Psychologist (CPsychol) qualified teacher, and award-winning author – The Leader’s Guide to Resilience, 2021 (prev. The Leader’s Guide to Mindfulness) (Pearson & FT, 2018) and Be A Great Manager – Now (Pearson, 2016)) with a focus on practical self-improvement. She is the host of the podcast ‘Retrain Your Brain for Success’, and The Wellbeing Lounge on NLiveRadio, presenter for “Psych Back to Basics” on DisruptiveTV, and resident psychologist on Channel 4’s “Don’t Diet Lose Weight”, and The Chrissy B Show (Sky) the UK’s only TV programme dedicated to mental health and wellbeing. Audrey regularly offers expert comment as a psychologist through TV, Radio and published media. A member of the International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA), she speaks at National and International conferences in the fields of resilience, leadership and team cohesion, is a CPD accredited trainer and FIRO-B profiler, and regularly teaches and hosts webinars & lectures offering accessible and effective psychology and coaching tools for personal and professional success.

Order your copy here.

