Recommended Read: The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You: Command an Audience and Sell Your Way to Success | Lydia Fenet

The Senior Vice President of Christie’s and seasoned auctioneer Lydia Fenet, with her “razor-sharp humour and her don’t-mess-with-me gavel strike” (Mariska Hargitay, star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), shares the secrets of success and the strategies behind her revolutionary sales approach to show you how to embrace and channel your own power in any room.

Who is the most powerful woman in the room? She’s the one who can raise a million dollars in a minute. She’s the one who can command the attention of a group of any size from one person to five thousand. She’s the one who can sell anything to anyone. And she can be you.

As a senior executive at Christie’s, a leader in her field, and one of Gotham magazine’s Most Influential Women in New York, Lydia Fenet knows firsthand that the one skill that can set women apart in both their personal life and careers is the ability to sell. The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You equips you with everything you need to know—from how to sell authentically and how to network (or die), to the importance of never apologizing (start negotiating instead), how to perfect your poker face, and always, always, tell the truth. Most of all, she offers plenty of encouragement to take ownership in your position and look for opportunities to innovate.

Filled with additional case studies, thoughtful insights, and meaningful advice from some of the most powerful and successful women in business, fashion, journalism, sports, and the arts, The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You “is an insightful, inspiring guide for women who are trying to claim their own seat at the table” (New York Journal of Books).

