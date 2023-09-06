0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
06/09/2023

Recommended Read: The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You: Command an Audience and Sell Your Way to Success | Lydia Fenet

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You: Command an Audience and Sell Your Way to Success | Lydia Fenet

The Senior Vice President of Christie’s and seasoned auctioneer Lydia Fenet, with her “razor-sharp humour and her don’t-mess-with-me gavel strike” (Mariska Hargitay, star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), shares the secrets of success and the strategies behind her revolutionary sales approach to show you how to embrace and channel your own power in any room.

Who is the most powerful woman in the room? She’s the one who can raise a million dollars in a minute. She’s the one who can command the attention of a group of any size from one person to five thousand. She’s the one who can sell anything to anyone. And she can be you.

As a senior executive at Christie’s, a leader in her field, and one of Gotham magazine’s Most Influential Women in New York, Lydia Fenet knows firsthand that the one skill that can set women apart in both their personal life and careers is the ability to sell. The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You equips you with everything you need to knowfrom how to sell authentically and how to network (or die), to the importance of never apologizing (start negotiating instead), how to perfect your poker face, and always, always, tell the truth. Most of all, she offers plenty of encouragement to take ownership in your position and look for opportunities to innovate.

Filled with additional case studies, thoughtful insights, and meaningful advice from some of the most powerful and successful women in business, fashion, journalism, sports, and the arts, The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You “is an insightful, inspiring guide for women who are trying to claim their own seat at the table” (New York Journal of Books).

Buy your copy here.

Upcoming Events

Latest Articles

SheSays
SheSays Urges Industry to ‘Believe Their Pain’ | 83% of women and non-binary people hide their pain at work
06/09/2023
September is a time to reflect on your career and here’s why
06/09/2023
The FA Logo
Vacancy Spotlight: Senior UX Designer | The Football Association
05/09/2023

Related Posts

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Work Like a Woman: A Manifesto For Change | Mary Portas

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: The Confidence Gap: From Fear to Freedom | Russ Harris

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Strong Woman: The Truth About Getting To The Top | Karren Brady

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Nice Girls Don’t Get The Corner Office: Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers | Lois P. Frankel PhD