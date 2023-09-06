0
06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Work Like a Woman: A Manifesto For Change | Mary Portas

Work Like a Woman: A Manifesto For Change | Mary Portas

‘There aren’t many books that can claim to change your life, but this one will.’ Clare Balding

‘A force for good, for change. This book will make you change the way you think. Mary is my hero.’ Scarlett Curtis, author of Feminists Don’t Wear Pink

Are you ready to be your best self at work?

Packed with advice, tips and decades of business experience from Mary Portas, this is a book for every one of us: whatever level you are, wherever you work.

It’s about calling time on alpha culture and helping every one of us to be happier, more productive and collaborative.

It’s time to #WorkLikeAWoman.

‘Mary Portas doesn’t want to lean in, she wants a whole new office culture.’ Evening Standard.

Buy your copy here.

