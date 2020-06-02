0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
02/06/2020

Recommended Read: The New Jim Crow | Michelle Alexander

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: The New Jim Crow | Michelle Alexander

New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander Recommended readIn a bold and innovative argument, a rising legal star shows readers how the mass incarceration of a disproportionate number of black men amounts to a devastating system of racial control.

This is a terrifying reality that exists in the UK as much as in the US. Despite the triumphant dismantling of the Jim Crow laws, the system that once forced African-Americans into a segregated second-class citizenship still haunts. The US criminal justice system still unfairly targets black men and deprives an entire segment of the population of their basic rights.

BUY IT NOW

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read. 

Related Posts

02/06/2020

Recommended Read: Me and White Supremacy: How to Recognise Your Privilege, Combat Racism and Change the World | Layla Saad

Your Silence Will Not Protect You Recommended Read featured
02/06/2020

Recommended Read: Your Silence Will Not Protect You: Essays and Poems | Audre Lorde

02/06/2020

Recommended Read: The Good Immigrant | Nikesh Shukla

02/06/2020

Recommended Read: Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement | Angela Davis

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X