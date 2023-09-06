0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
06/09/2023

Recommended Read: The Unmumsy Mum | The Unmumsy Mum

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: The Unmumsy Mum | The Unmumsy Mum

The Unmumsy Mum writes candidly about motherhood like it really is: the messy, maddening, hilarious reality, how there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach and how it is sometimes absolutely fine to not know what you are doing.

The Unmumsy Mum, the hilarious, relatable No.1 Sunday Times bestseller.

The lessons she’s learnt while grappling with two small boys – from birth to teething, 3am night feeds to toddler tantrums, soft play to toilet training – will have you roaring with laughter and taking great comfort in the fact that it’s definitely not just you…

What readers are saying:

***** ‘Not just hilarious (although it is definitely that), it was helpful, emotional, and totally honest as usual!’
***** ‘Made me feel not alone and had me laughing out loud, and welling up at times, too, for the honesty.’
***** ‘I felt connected to so much in this book … here’s to the imperfect parents!’

Praise for The Unmumsy Mum:

‘The Unmumsy Mum is hilarious. She says all the things we’re scared to share – I love her!’ Giovanna Fletcher
‘Hilarious, irreverent and searingly candid.’ Bella magazine.

Buy your copy here.

Upcoming Events

Latest Articles

SheSays
SheSays Urges Industry to ‘Believe Their Pain’ | 83% of women and non-binary people hide their pain at work
06/09/2023
September is a time to reflect on your career and here’s why
06/09/2023
The FA Logo
Vacancy Spotlight: Senior UX Designer | The Football Association
05/09/2023

Related Posts

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Nice Girls Don’t Get The Corner Office: Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers | Lois P. Frankel PhD

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Menopause Working | Cathy Hastie

22/08/2023

Parents guide to GSCE Results Day

,
17/08/2023

Recommended Read: Different Types of Bosses and How to Deal With Them | I.M. Hofmann