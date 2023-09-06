0
06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Nice Girls Don't Get The Corner Office: Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers | Lois P. Frankel PhD

Before you were told to “Lean In,” Dr. Lois Frankel told you how to get to that corner office.

The New York Times bestseller is now completely revised and updated. In this edition, internationally recognized executive coach Lois P. Frankel reveals a distinctive set of behaviours–over 130 in all–that women learn in girlhood that ultimately sabotage them as adults.

She teaches you how to eliminate these unconscious mistakes that could be holding you back and offers invaluable coaching tips that can easily be incorporated into your social and business skills. Stop making “nice girl” errors that can become career pitfalls, such as:

Mistake #13: Avoiding office politics. If you don’t play the game, you can’t possibly win.
Mistake #21: Multi-tasking. Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should do it.
Mistake #54: Failure to negotiate. Don’t equate negotiation with confrontation.
Mistake #70: Inappropriate use of social media. Once it’s out there, it’s hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube.
Mistake #82: Asking permission. Children, not adults, ask for approval. Be direct, be confident.

Buy your copy here.

SheSays
SheSays Urges Industry to ‘Believe Their Pain’ | 83% of women and non-binary people hide their pain at work
06/09/2023
September is a time to reflect on your career and here’s why
06/09/2023
The FA Logo
Vacancy Spotlight: Senior UX Designer | The Football Association
05/09/2023

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: The Unmumsy Mum | The Unmumsy Mum

06/09/2023

Recommended Read: Menopause Working | Cathy Hastie

06/09/2023

September is a time to reflect on your career and here’s why

04/09/2023

Here’s how to embrace delegation as a skill to strengthen remote team

