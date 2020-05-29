0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
29/05/2020
,

Recommended Read: The Work/Parent Switch | Anita Cleare

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: The Work/Parent Switch | Anita Cleare

The Work Parent Switch - Anita CleareTired of running around in circles trying to fit more work and more parenting into a finite number of hours?

This book moves the goalposts – so you can be the parent you want to be and still have a successful career.

The Work/Parent Switch is about being a great parent by doing less, rather than always trying to do more. Parenting smarter rather than harder, by understanding what your children really need from you. So you can use those bits of time left over when work is done to focus on the right things – connecting with your child and creating a happy family life.

Drawing on developmental psychology and a long career supporting working parents, Anita Cleare MA AdvDip outlines a realistic and practical way to parent that fits into modern working patterns. This book will help you support your children’s development without stretching yourself to breaking point. Now you can build a family life in which you and your children can truly thrive.

BUY IT NOW

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Life is a four letter word
18/05/2020

Recommended Read: Life is a Four-Letter Word: A mental health survival guide for professionals | Andy Salkeld

17/04/2020

Recommended Read: Physical Intelligence | Claire Dale & Patricia Peyton

Stresshacking Louise Lloyd featured
13/04/2020

Recommended Read: Stresshacking | Louise Lloyd

Step Aside Super Woman
20/03/2020

Recommended Read: Step Aside Super Woman: Career & Family is for Any Woman | Christine Brown-Quinn

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X