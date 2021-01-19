Recommended Read: This Is Why I Resist | Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu demands change, action and a conscious revolution.

In 2020 we have seen clearer than ever that Black people are still fighting for the right to be judged by the content of their character and not the colour of their skin. In the words of the author, ‘there is no freedom without rights and no rights without the freedom to exercise those rights.’

This book demands change, because black people are done waiting. In This is Why I Resist activist and political commentator, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu digs down into the deep roots of racism and anti-blackness in the UK and the US.

Using real life examples from the modern day, Dr Shola shows us the different forms racism takes in our day-to-day lives and asks us to raise our voice to end the oppression. She delves into subjects not often explored such as racial gatekeepers, white ingratitude, performative allyship (those black squares on Instagram), current identity politics and abuse of the Black trans community. Where other books take White people by the hand to help them negotiate issues of race, This is Why I Resist offers no sugar-coated comfort, instead it challenges and asks WHEN will White people progress on race inclusion. Black Lives Matter and change is now. It’s time for a conscious revolution.

