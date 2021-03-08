Recommended Read: Transform Within: 7 Strategies for professional growth and resilience | Faith Ruto

Faith Ruto is the founder of Transformation21st, an international Change Catalyst, Coach and Speaker who helps people thrive during change.

Let this book empower you to take massive actions to increase your resilience to change and to grow in both your career and life.

“This book is for anyone who knows they have more in them, but needs guidance to unlock their true potential, discover and live their true purpose. Each chapter of the book challenges you to dare to dream bigger than you ever imagined.”

Akwasi Frimpong, Olympian (Ghana’s first skeleton athlete), Motivational Speaker & Entrepreneur

“I found Faith’s book extremely inspiring. It has challenged me to examine my life and to determine whether I am living life to the fullest and making the most of the gifts I have been entrusted with.”

Jonathan Pinto, Associate Professor, Organizational Behaviour and Negotiations at Imperial College Business School

“In the tumult of today’s world, many people are searching for a greater sense of purpose. In her book, Faith writes with integrity as someone who has repeatedly faced her own fears, transformed herself and is, therefore, able to o er authentic, practical advice. Her inspiring story provides guidance to others embarking on a transformation journey.”

Susan Goldsworthy, Co-author of award-winning books Care to Dare and Choosing Change.

