Recommended Read: Untangled | Kirsty Maynor

You’re facing change. Right now. Today. And you probably don’t feel you have everything you need to get through it. In fact, if it’s change you’d love to create in your life, you may even stall and not make it a reality. And if life keeps handing you curveballs, you might feel that you don’t know where to start.

Untangled busts the myths we believe about what it takes to handle change in our life. Whether there’s change we long to create, or the tectonic plates of our life have shifted and we need to adjust, Kirsty Maynor’s inspirational and practical guide to change in our lives is here to help.

In Untangled, Kirsty Maynor offers a refreshingly honest and practical approach to navigating change. Her stories and tools inspire readers to embrace change as a catalyst for growth and transformation, and to build resilience in the face of life’s challenges

Jack Canfield, Legendary Self-Esteem Expert, Originator “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series & New York Times Bestselling Author.

Order your copy here.