0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
20/10/2020

Recommended Read: Why Losing Your Job Could be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to You | Eleanor Tweddell

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Why Losing Your Job Could be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to You | Eleanor Tweddell

Recommended read, Why Losing Your Job, Eleanor TweddellLosing your job may be one of the toughest challenges you will face in your career.

It can make you feel completely powerless, anxious and thrown off track. So how can you learn to adapt and even thrive through your most difficult and transformative experiences?

Why Losing Your Job Could be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to You is a compassionate guide that will inform and engage anyone who is facing redundancy or job loss; with deeply inspiring case studies and clear and brilliantly accessible, practical advice for getting back on course with your life and career. Learn how to:

-Navigate feelings of anger, guilt and shame
-Search for new beginnings
-Overcome analysis paralysis
-Progress with small steps

Eleanor Tweddell’s five-step plan will support you through the early stages of shock, through to building up the skills, self-confidence and motivation to thrive after redundancy; whether that is in your previous sector or something new.

BUY IT NOW

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read. 

Related Posts

Demanding More - Why Diversity and Inclusion Doesn't Happen and What You Can Do About It | Sheree Atcheson
07/10/2020

Recommended Read: Demanding More: Why Diversity and Inclusion Doesn’t Happen and What You Can Do About It | Sheree Atcheson

,
Loud Black Girls | Yomi Adegoke & Elizabeth Uviebinene
06/10/2020

Recommended Read: Loud Black Girls | Yomi Adegoke & Elizabeth Uviebinene

, ,
Bear Markets and Beyond- A bestiary of business terms | Dhruti Shah
15/09/2020

Recommended Read: Bear Markets and Beyond: A bestiary of business terms | Dhruti Shah

07/09/2020

Recommended Read: More Than A Woman | Caitlin Moran

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X