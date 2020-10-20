Recommended Read: Why Losing Your Job Could be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to You | Eleanor Tweddell

Losing your job may be one of the toughest challenges you will face in your career.

It can make you feel completely powerless, anxious and thrown off track. So how can you learn to adapt and even thrive through your most difficult and transformative experiences?

Why Losing Your Job Could be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to You is a compassionate guide that will inform and engage anyone who is facing redundancy or job loss; with deeply inspiring case studies and clear and brilliantly accessible, practical advice for getting back on course with your life and career. Learn how to:

-Navigate feelings of anger, guilt and shame

-Search for new beginnings

-Overcome analysis paralysis

-Progress with small steps

Eleanor Tweddell’s five-step plan will support you through the early stages of shock, through to building up the skills, self-confidence and motivation to thrive after redundancy; whether that is in your previous sector or something new.

