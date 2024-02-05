Rising Star Awards: What happened next for Adele Bates

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are now in their tenth year.

The Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

In this ongoing series, we speak to our winners about life after winning a Rising Star award.

We spoke to Adele Bates, who won a Rising Star Award in Education, in 2022.

Behaviour and Education Specialist, International Keynote Speaker & Author

“I’ve had juice poured on my head, been whacked by a skateboard – and have taught a year 7 pupil who has experienced severe trauma, how to read their first ever word…”

Adele Bates empowers school leaders and teachers to support pupils with behavioural needs and SEMH to thrive with their education. She’s an award winning International Keynote Speaker, a featured expert on teenagers and behaviour for BBC Radio 4, the author of “Miss, I don’t Give A Sh*t,” Engaging with Challenging Behaviour in Schools, from Sage & Corwin Press, and is a fully funded International Researcher in Finland, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica on Behaviour & Inclusion, as well as teaching for nearly 20 years… For her tips and resources check out adelebateseducation.co.uk.

How did winning a Rising Star award influence your perception of your own achievements and potential?

There aren’t that many awards in Education, it was good to be recognised alongside other industries

Have there been specific opportunities or doors that opened for you as a result of receiving the award?

The woman I sat next to, Charity Sector winner Hannah John has revolutionised my business! She is the founder of WYN services – and provides strategy and operations consultancy for small, impact driven businesses. She is EXACTLY who I needed to meet at the time. We are still working together, she is an integral part of my business’ growth in the last year, and is helping me increase my positive social impact in the work I do.

How has winning the award affected your professional network and relationships within your industry?

Not really, I knew a few of the other Educaiton winners already.

Have you had the chance to mentor or inspire others based on your experience?

That was part of my work already.

What advice would you give to someone else thinking of nominating themselves or others for the awards?

Nominate yourself!

What advice do you have for individuals aspiring to achieve success in their careers?

Get support around you, it doesn’t have to be lonely or a competition

What is next for you?

Having completed mine and Hannah’s short term year long strategy for the business, which has re-structured the operations, we are now looking at longer term vision and how we can make an even bigger impact in Education

Where can others follow you?

adelebateseducation.co.uk

Twitter @adelebatesZ

LinkedIn