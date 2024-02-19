Rising Star Awards: What happened next for Hettle Vasani

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are now in their tenth year.

The Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

In this ongoing series, we speak to our winners about life after winning a Rising Star award.

We spoke to Hettle Vasani, who won a Rising Star Award in EA/PA, in 2022.

Hettle Vasani a commercially astute Executive Legal Business Partner with over a decade of experience within private practice law firms and in-house legal roles. Serving global business and legal leaders on operational and transactional matters. Demonstrating a track record of successfully leading and executing strategic projects and steering key cross-functional initiatives.

How did winning a Rising Star award influence your perception of your own achievements and potential?

Winning the Rising Star award has been a profoundly affirming experience for me. It has not only validated the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my endeavors but has also heightened my perception of my own achievements and potential. The recognition serves as a motivating factor, instilling a greater sense of confidence in my abilities and encouraging me to aim even higher in my professional pursuits. It’s a testament to the impact of consistent effort and innovation, reinforcing my belief in the value of pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in every endeavor.

Have there been specific opportunities or doors that opened for you as a result of receiving the award?

Certainly, winning the Rising Star award has opened several doors and presented unique opportunities for me. The increased visibility and recognition within the professional community have led to invitations to industry events, networking opportunities with key influencers, and collaborations on impactful projects. Additionally, the award has heightened my profile within my organization, resulting in opportunities for leadership roles and participation in high-profile initiatives. It has served as a valuable credential, fostering trust and credibility in various professional interactions. Overall, the award has not only been a personal achievement but has also acted as a catalyst for new and exciting professional avenues.

How has winning the award affected your professional network and relationships within your industry?

Winning the award has had a transformative impact on my professional network and relationships within the industry. The recognition has expanded my network significantly, providing opportunities to connect with accomplished professionals, industry leaders, and like-minded individuals. It has facilitated meaningful conversations and collaborations, creating a platform for knowledge exchange and shared initiatives.

Have you had the chance to mentor or inspire others based on your experience?

Yes, winning the award has provided a platform for me to mentor and inspire others based on my experiences. It has opened doors for engaging with emerging professionals within my industry and beyond. Through speaking engagements, workshops, and mentorship programs, I’ve had the opportunity to share insights, lessons learned, and strategies for success.

What advice would you give to someone else thinking of nominating themselves or others for the awards?

Totally go forward, whether it’s self-advocacy for yourself or being nominated by others!

I’m naturally a heads down and get stuck in sort of person, but I realised how important it is to take a step back and don’t be shy about showcasing your achievements and the positive impact you’ve have in your professional sphere.

What advice do you have for individuals aspiring to achieve success in their careers?

Remember that success is a journey, not a destination. It’s about continuous growth, learning, and adapting to the evolving landscape of your chosen field.

What is next for you?

I aspire to take on a leadership role where I can contribute to shaping and executing the overall strategy of my department or organization. While I have gained valuable experience in my current position, I look forward to further developing my leadership skills and making a more substantial impact on the strategic direction of the company.

Where can others follow you?

LinkedIn