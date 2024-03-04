Rising Star Awards: What happened next for Lee Chambers

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are now in their tenth year.

The Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

In this ongoing series, we speak to our winners about life after winning a Rising Star award.

We spoke to Lee Chambers, who won a Rising Star Award for Men for Gender Balance, in 2022.

Lee Chambers is a psychologist, coach and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, a wellbeing and inclusion consultancy.

How did winning a Rising Star award influence your perception of your own achievements and potential?

Winning a Rising Star award was, on reflection, a transformative moment for me. It was the first time I’d been recognised for my work around allyship and gender equity, as I’d not actively gone out to seek recognition as this is not what allyship is about. To this day, I have no idea who nominated me, but I am incredibly grateful to the person who thought of me and put me forward. Winning gave me an enhanced platform, which has certainly led to other opportunities over the past 18 months, but the biggest thing I took from being a part of the awards is the community that I am now a part of and the connections I’ve made as a result.

Have there been specific opportunities or doors that opened for you as a result of receiving the award?

This award has turned my allyship work and research from a side-of-desk passion project to now having its own social enterprise entity, Male Allies UK. Receiving the award has played a role in fostering collaborations in the inclusive leadership space, given me more credibility as a speaker on the topics surrounding gender balance and allyship and given me the confidence to use my platform to challenge the status quo and take other men on the journey with me.

How has winning the award affected your professional network and relationships within your industry?

The beauty of the Rising Stars is bringing over 20 industries together in one room, so the ability to connect with other changemakers you wouldn’t normally network with is powerful. It also gains you visibility to the sponsors and partners of WeAreTheCity, something that has the potential to generate business and career opportunities over the longer term. It’s a talking point that connects people, and with over two thousand Rising Stars and Tech Women, I’ve been meeting people who’ve also been recognised, and it’s a bit like a seal of approval. It has been a pivotal part of growing my network and has given me more authority and credibility in the spaces where I operate.

Have you had the chance to mentor or inspire others based on your experience?

I’d like to think so! I’ve been involved in a number of mentoring schemes, giving back to women in STEM, and even created my own, Black STEM Futures, last year. I’ve also had the joy of nominating for the 2023 awards, putting people forward who aren’t as likely to promote themselves. And I’ve taken the stage at conferences, events and in businesses, to share my story and inspire the next generation to grasp the power of allyship and use it to make a difference in the world.

What advice would you give to someone else thinking of nominating themselves or others for the awards?

Think about the unsung heroes who never shout about what they do. Put them forward and let them get the recognition they deserve. Unsure about if you should nominate yourself? Stop blocking yourself, make some notes on your career, achievements and what you have overcome, and tell your story. As a judge, we love to see people self-nominating too and having that bit of courage to share. And don’t forget; Rising Stars is about championing those who are earlier on the journey, rather than the usual suspects, but with Rising Stars in their teens and in their 60s, there is a category and opportunity just waiting for you.

What advice do you have for individuals aspiring to achieve success in their careers?

There is so much I could share here, but I will keep it brief. Believe in yourself, don’t be afraid to network, take others on the journey with you, and define your own version of success. Build skills that are valuable and know your strengths, be brave and champion yourself and your achievements, be clear on your boundaries, and make sure you utilise mentors and sponsors. And never forget, there are people looking up to you, even when you don’t think they are.

What is next for you?

There is a lot going on! I will continue to speak on stage internationally, inspiring others to lead inclusively and be allies. Male Allies UK will continue to grow as we deliver allyship training to organisations and online misogyny and positive masculinity sessions in schools. With two books being released in 2024, some of my time will be focused on promoting those and engaging in the journey of an author. Essentialise will continue to focus on the gap between wellbeing and inclusion, and I will continue to do my media work and support my mentees. I do love the variety that my role gives me, and my version of success is waking up in the morning ready to go and make a positive impact, loving the work I do, those I do it with, and the difference we can make.

Where can others follow you?

Come and find me on Linkedin here, where I share my thoughts and journey. You can find more information on what we do at Male Allies UK and Essentialise.