Spreading smiles | Embracing International Day of Happiness

International Day of Happiness is like a global high-five for feeling good and doing good. It’s celebrated every year on 20 March and it’s all about spreading joy, happiness and bringing people together to appreciate the good things in life.

The United Nations (UN) decided that happiness is so important it deserved its special day, back in 2012. So, they made it official, since then, people around the world have been using this day to focus on what makes them happy and to spread those positive vibes far and wide.

Think of it as the world’s collective birthday party where the theme is happiness. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re doing; the main goal is to be happy and to share that happiness with others. Whether it’s through a kind act, a thoughtful message or just sharing time with loved ones, every little bit helps to light up the world a bit more.

The idea behind the International Day of Happiness isn’t just about having a good time, though. It’s built on the understanding that being happy is a fundamental human goal and something that everyone deserves. It’s about recognising that the way a country grows shouldn’t just be about the wealth of its economy, but also about the happiness and wellbeing of its people.

On this day, everyone is encouraged to look at happiness a little differently. It’s not just about personal joy but also community and connection. It’s a day to think about how we can contribute to the happiness of others, making the world a better place, one smile at a time. Whether it’s volunteering, helping a neighbour or just being kind to strangers, every act of happiness counts.

So, how can you celebrate? Start by doing something that makes you happy. Then, if you can, do something that makes someone else happy too. Share a happy post on social media, call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while, or donate to a charity. The possibilities are endless. The important part is to embrace happiness in all its forms and spread it as much as you can.

In the end, International Day of Happiness is a reminder that in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, taking a moment to smile, laugh, and be kind can make a world of difference. Not just to us, but to everyone around us.

Let’s celebrate happiness today and every day. After all, happiness is more contagious than you think!