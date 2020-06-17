It is not a weakness to ask for help

You don’t know until you ask is what they often say, so take this on board, and don’t be afraid to ask friends and family for their helps and support. It makes strong business sense to ask for help, whether that is for childcare, help around the house or simply showing their support by posting and sharing on social media etc – if it gives you some breathing space to focus on the business, it will reap rewards in the longer term.

Be patient, it takes time to grow a business

The average small business takes at least two-three years to start being profitable and seven-ten years to grow significantly. Don’t be hard on yourself if it seems to be going slowly. Rely or lean on friends and contacts as much as you can and talk to people in your network. The concept of ‘selling’, may also be a difficult one to get your head around, but there are so many online resources to help you with this, tap into them an learn a new skill.

Put your children first

40 per cent of single mum business owners set up on their own in order to achieve a better balance between work and family. It is easy to forget that when you are trying to juggle business and children. Learn to accept that in order to get the right balance, you will have to work around their timetable, even if just for the short-term i.e. school hours, nap times etc.

Build a network of trusted specialist advisers around you

Even if it is a little at a time, have a broad plan in place that includes an idea of how the business will grow and what expert advice may be needed at every point in that plan.

Use resources where available

Join the Single Mum’s Business Network, and websites such as Enterprise Nation and Hitachi Capital Business Resource Centre. The majority of online resources are free, and they provide invaluable support via workshops and networking events around the country.

Have a few contingency plans in place, just in case!

When plan A doesn’t work, have a plan B, C and D so that if one plan fails you have another! It is all too easy to put all your eggs in one basket, but to do so is to ignore the fact that all those eggs may fall one day, fall out of the basket and crack on the floor!

Podcasts are a great way to kill two birds with one stone

Listening to a podcast whilst doing daily chores can be a great use of time. Janet Murray’s podcast is excellent and free and really useful for small businesses looking to start up.

Trust your gut instinct

Do the right thing. If anything feels wrong, it most probably is.

Don’t get caught up in the need to compete with other brands

There is always enough business for everybody, believe in yourself and set your own goals – that confidence will carry you through.

Stick to a work life balance

The average single mum business owner spends up to 44 hours a week working, compared with the national average of 35, with one in ten, saying they regularly find themselves working a 12-hour day. Whilst single mum business owners are adept at managing to work these hours around their children, in order to be happy and healthy, it is important to recognise when to switch off. Time management is key for productivity, as is a good night’s sleep!

